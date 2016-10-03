版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一

BRIEF-Preliminary data from the ongoing open-label XmAB5871 phase 2 pilot study in IgG4-related disease to be presented at American College of Rheumatology (ACR) 2016 annual meeting

Oct 3 Xencor Inc

* Preliminary data from the ongoing open-label XmAB5871 phase 2 pilot study in IgG4-related disease to be presented at American College of Rheumatology (ACR) 2016 annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

