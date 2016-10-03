版本:
BRIEF-REG-Tesoro enters into new $2 bln revolving credit facility

Oct 3 Tesoro Corp

* Tesoro enters into new $2.0 billion revolving credit facility

* New $2.0 billion, four-year cash flow credit facility replaces Tesoro's previous $3.0 billion asset based credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

