2016年 10月 3日

BRIEF-WSP Global appoints Bruno Roy as chief financial officer

Oct 3 WSP Global Inc :

* WSP appoints Bruno Roy as chief financial officer and makes other executive appointments

* Says Bruno Roy appointed CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

