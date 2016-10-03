BRIEF-Atlantic Gold announces first draw of $20 mln under $115 mln project loan facility

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Atlantic Gold Corp :
* Atlantic gold announces first draw under project loan facility
* Has made its first draw in amount of $20 million under a $115 million project loan facility
* Proceeds of first draw will be to fund project capital costs for construction of co's Moose River Consolidated Project in Nova Scotia. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.