BRIEF-Atlantic Gold announces first draw of $20 mln under $115 mln project loan facility

Oct 3 Atlantic Gold Corp :

* Atlantic gold announces first draw under project loan facility

* Has made its first draw in amount of $20 million under a $115 million project loan facility

* Proceeds of first draw will be to fund project capital costs for construction of co's Moose River Consolidated Project in Nova Scotia. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

