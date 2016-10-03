版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一 20:48 BJT

BRIEF-Interfor appoints Gillian Platt to its board of directors

Oct 3 Interfor Corp

* Appoints Gillian L. Platt to its board of directors

* Appointment of Platt brings number of directors from nine to ten Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐