版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一 21:15 BJT

BRIEF-Pacific safety products appoints Derek Mcdorman as CFO

Oct 3 Pacific Safety Products Inc :

* Pacific Safety Products Inc announces appointment of chief financial officer

* Says Derek Mcdorman appointed cfo

* Mcdorman replaces current chief financial officer, rudy witlox Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

