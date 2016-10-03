BRIEF-Neptune and Aker BioMarine reach patent agreement

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc :
* Neptune and Aker Biomarine reach important patent agreement, recognizing the patents' strength and ending all litigation
* Acquires rights to use aker's select krill oil-related patent portfolio in consideration of payment of $4 million
* Royalty payment of $4 million to Aker is payable over same 15-month period
* Agreement ends all outstanding litigation, with continued access for Aker to Neptune's composition patents
* Continued access for Aker to Neptune's composition patents in consideration of a royalty payment of us$10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.