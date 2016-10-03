BRIEF-Neptune and Aker BioMarine reach patent agreement

Oct 3 Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc :

* Neptune and Aker Biomarine reach important patent agreement, recognizing the patents' strength and ending all litigation

* Acquires rights to use aker's select krill oil-related patent portfolio in consideration of payment of $4 million

* Royalty payment of $4 million to Aker is payable over same 15-month period

* Agreement ends all outstanding litigation, with continued access for Aker to Neptune's composition patents

* Continued access for Aker to Neptune's composition patents in consideration of a royalty payment of us$10 million