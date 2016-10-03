BRIEF-Flir systems to acquire Point Grey Research for $253 million

Oct 3 Flir Systems Inc

* Anticipates business and related transaction costs will be approximately $0.01 dilutive to its 2016 earnings per share and accretive for 2017

* Flir systems to acquire point grey research, inc. For $253 million

* Business will become flir's integrated imaging solutions line of business operating within oem and emerging segment