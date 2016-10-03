版本:
BRIEF-Northern superior appoints Jeannine Webb, chief financial officer

Oct 3 Northern Superior Resources Inc :

* Northern superior appoints Jeannine Webb, chief financial officer

* Northern Superior Resources Inc says appointment follows departure of Meri Verli who has chosen to move onto other opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

