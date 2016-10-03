版本:
BRIEF-Vivus and Metuchen Pharmaceuticals announce license agreement for commercial rights to Stendra

Oct 3 VIVUS Inc :

* VIVUS Inc says additionally, Metuchen will be responsible for royalties due to Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma corporation based on net sales

* VIVUS and Metuchen Pharmaceuticals announce license agreement for commercial rights to Stendra

* VIVUS-Signed commercial supply agreement pursuant to which Co to be responsible for manufacture, supply of Stendra to Metuchen; VIVUS received $70 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

