BRIEF-Vivus and Metuchen Pharmaceuticals announce license agreement for commercial rights to Stendra

* VIVUS Inc says additionally, Metuchen will be responsible for royalties due to Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma corporation based on net sales

* VIVUS and Metuchen Pharmaceuticals announce license agreement for commercial rights to Stendra

VIVUS-Signed commercial supply agreement pursuant to which Co to be responsible for manufacture, supply of Stendra to Metuchen; VIVUS received $70 million