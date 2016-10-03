版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一 20:58 BJT

BRIEF-Concerned shareholders of Eco Oro announce opposition to second tranche equity financing

Oct 3 Eco Oro Minerals Corp :

* Concerned shareholders of eco oro announce opposition to second tranche equity financing and request for regulatory intervention Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐