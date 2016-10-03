版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一 21:32 BJT

BRIEF-Matthew Stillings joins Rexnord Corp as president, Water Management Platform

Oct 3 Rexnord Corp :

* Matthew Stillings joins Rexnord Corp as President, water management platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

