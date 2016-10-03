BRIEF-Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp increases and extends its unsecured revolving credit facility

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp
* Amendment will extend maturity date, to September 2020 and has a one-year extension option
* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation increases and extends its unsecured revolving credit facility
* Amendment also adds an additional $100 million accordion feature, bringing total potential availability up to $300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.