版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一 21:11 BJT

BRIEF-Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp increases and extends its unsecured revolving credit facility

Oct 3 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp

* Amendment will extend maturity date, to September 2020 and has a one-year extension option

* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation increases and extends its unsecured revolving credit facility

* Amendment also adds an additional $100 million accordion feature, bringing total potential availability up to $300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐