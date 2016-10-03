版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一 21:20 BJT

BRIEF-Marathon Petroleum announces election of new director

Oct 3 Marathon Petroleum Corp :

* Election of Alkhayyal increases size of MPC's board to 11 directors

* Marathon Petroleum Corporation announces election of new director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

