公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一 21:18 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. Department of Energy awards Tetra Tech JV $400 mln contract

Oct 3 Tetra Tech Inc :

* U.S. Department of Energy awards Tetra Tech joint venture $400 million contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

