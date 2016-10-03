版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-Handy & Harman acquires ElectroMagnetic Enterprise

Oct 3 Handy & Harman Ltd :

* Handy & Harman Ltd. acquires ElectroMagnetic Enterprise

* Deal for approximately $64.5 million in cash.

* Deal for approximately $64.5 million in cash

