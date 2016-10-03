版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一 21:10 BJT

BRIEF-Plexus names Steve Frisch chief operating officer

Oct 3 Plexus Corp :

* Plexus names Steve Frisch chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

