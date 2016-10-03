版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一 21:23 BJT

BRIEF-TriNet announces retirement of CFO Bill Porter

Oct 3 TriNet Group Inc :

* TriNet Group Inc announces retirement of CFO Bill Porter

* Porter will remain in his current role as CFO until a successor has been named Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

