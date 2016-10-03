版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一

BRIEF-Goldcorp announces controlled shutdown of operations at its Peñasquito mine following an illegal blockade

Oct 3 Goldcorp Inc :

* Goldcorp announces controlled shutdown of operations at its Peñasquito mine following an illegal blockade

* Company does not expect this to impact overall production and cost guidance for 2016

* A comprehensive contingency plan is in place during shutdown of operations at Peñasquito mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

