BRIEF-MRC Global announces measurement, instrumentation distribution agreement with Schlumberger

Oct 3 MRC Global Inc :

* MRC Global announces exclusive measurement and instrumentation distribution agreement with Schlumberger

* Schlumberger will continue to provide technical support as part of companies' collaboration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

