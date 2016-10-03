版本:
BRIEF-FCA U.S. posts U.S. sales of 192,883 units for Sept., down 1 pct

Oct 3 FCA U.S. LLC:

* FCA U.S. reports september 2016 u.s. Sales

* Reported Sept. U.S. sales of 192,883 units, a 1 percent decrease compared with sales in September 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

