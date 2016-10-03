版本:
BRIEF-Alset provides update

Oct 3 Alset Energy Corp

* Has received documentation from its Mexican legal advisors that two of concessions are held under company's option agreement

* Stephen Stares, past president and CEO will assume all of oliver's duties

* Tim Oliver president, CEO and director, has elected to resign from all duties related to company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

