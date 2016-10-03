BRIEF-Bluedrop obtains a $3.0 million non-revolving credit facility

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Bluedrop
* Revolving credit facility
* Loan is secured by general security agreement for Co's working capital credit facilities with Royal Bank Of Canada
* Loan facility bears interest at 4.09% per annum and matures on september 30, 2019
* Proceeds of loan will be held in a guaranteed investment certificate , held by Royal Bank Of Canada under cash collateral agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.