BRIEF-Bluedrop obtains a $3.0 million non-revolving credit facility

Oct 3 Bluedrop

* Revolving credit facility

* Loan is secured by general security agreement for Co's working capital credit facilities with Royal Bank Of Canada

* Loan facility bears interest at 4.09% per annum and matures on september 30, 2019

* Proceeds of loan will be held in a guaranteed investment certificate , held by Royal Bank Of Canada under cash collateral agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: