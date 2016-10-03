版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一 22:40 BJT

BRIEF-Terago board announces Antonio Ciciretto as president, CEO

Oct 3 Terago Inc:

* Terago board announces Antonio (Tony) Ciciretto as new president and CEO

* Ciciretto will replace Stewart Lyons, president and CEO effective immediately

* Ciciretto will also continue to serve as a member of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

