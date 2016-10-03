版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 00:03 BJT

BRIEF-Monsanto, Dow Agrosciences enter global licensing agreement on Exzact Precision Technology Platform

Oct 3 Monsanto Co:

* Monsanto and Dow Agrosciences announce global licensing agreement on Exzact precision technology genome-editing platform

* Additional terms of agreement were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

