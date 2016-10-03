版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 00:10 BJT

BRIEF-Mitsubishi Motors North America posts Sept. sales of 7,191, down 4.8 pct

Oct 3 Mitsubishi Motors North America:

* Mitsubishi Motors reports September sales

* Mitsubishi Motors North America reported September 2016 sales of 7,191 down 4.8 percent from September of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

