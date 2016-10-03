版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 00:14 BJT

BRIEF-Medifocus Inc names William Jow as CEO

Oct 3 Medifocus Inc :

* Medifocus Inc announces appointment of new chief executive officer

* Says William Jow appointed CEO

* William Jow replacing Augustine Cheung Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐