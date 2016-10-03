BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics for September 2016

Oct 3 Interactive Brokers Group :

* Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics for september 2016, Includes Reg. NMS execution statistics

* Interactive Brokers Group Inc says 651 thousand DARTs for Sept, 2% lower than prior year and 13% higher than prior month

* Ending client equity of $82.7 billion for Sept, 33% higher than prior year and 3% higher than prior month

* 370 thousand client accounts for Sept 2016, 15% higher than prior year and 1% higher than prior month