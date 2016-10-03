BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics for September 2016

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Interactive Brokers Group :
* Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics for september 2016, Includes Reg. NMS execution statistics
* Interactive Brokers Group Inc says 651 thousand DARTs for Sept, 2% lower than prior year and 13% higher than prior month
* Ending client equity of $82.7 billion for Sept, 33% higher than prior year and 3% higher than prior month
* 370 thousand client accounts for Sept 2016, 15% higher than prior year and 1% higher than prior month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
