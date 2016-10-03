版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 00:58 BJT

BRIEF-Truett-Hurst appoints Evan B. Meyer as new CFO

Oct 3 Truett-hurst Inc

* Hurst, Inc. announces appointment of new Chief Financial Officer

* Says Evan B. Meyer appointed CFO

* Evan Meyer as Chief Financial Officer effective October 26, 2016, replacing Paul Forgue

* Forge will provide consulting services to company to assist while company's new CFO is integrated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐