BRIEF-Tangoe Inc says Mike Sheridan appointed chief revenue officer

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Tangoe Inc
* Tangoe announces executive changes
* Tangoe Inc says Mike Sheridan has joined company as chief revenue officer, succeeding Michael Pray
* Tangoe Inc says Eric J. Wansong has joined company as senior vice president of global operations, succeeding Scott Snyder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
