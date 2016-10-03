版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 04:14 BJT

BRIEF-Tangoe Inc says Mike Sheridan appointed chief revenue officer

Oct 3 Tangoe Inc

* Tangoe announces executive changes

* Tangoe Inc says Mike Sheridan has joined company as chief revenue officer, succeeding Michael Pray

* Tangoe Inc says Eric J. Wansong has joined company as senior vice president of global operations, succeeding Scott Snyder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

