BRIEF-Green Plains says to buy Fleischmann's Vinegar Company

Oct 3 Green Plains Inc

* Is financing transaction with $135 million of debt with balance paid from cash on hand

* Green plains acquires Fleischmann's Vinegar Company

* Acquisition is immediately accretive to earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

