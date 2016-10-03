BRIEF-MKS Instruments makes a voluntary $60 million prepayment on its term loan

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Mks Instruments Inc
* MKS Instruments makes a voluntary $60 million prepayment on its term loan and enters into an interest rate swap agreement
* MKS Instruments Inc says prepayment was made through a tax efficient repatriation of cash from international operations
* Entered into an interest rate swap agreement to fix rate on approximately 50% of its remaining outstanding term loan balance
* Swap converts floating rate on $335 million of term loan to a fixed interest rate of 4.70% through September 2020
* Prepayment in addition to scheduled principal payment of $1.8 million, reduces outstanding principal amount of term loan to $668 million as of Sept 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.