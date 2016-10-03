版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 04:37 BJT

BRIEF-Virtus Investment enters new unsecured credit facility

Oct 3 Virtus Investment Partners Inc

* New credit agreement replaces current $75.0 million secured credit agreement, scheduled to mature in September 2017

* New unsecured facility has a five-year term and capacity of $150.0 million, with a $50.0 million increase provision

* Virtus Investment Partners enters new unsecured credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐