版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 04:49 BJT

BRIEF-Houston Wire & Cable Company announces acquisition of Vertex

Oct 3 Houston Wire & Cable Co

* Deal for $32.3 million

* Hwcc is financing payment of purchase price through borrowings under its credit facility

* Houston Wire & Cable company announces acquisition of Vertex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐