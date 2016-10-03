版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二

BRIEF-Carlisle companies acquires star aviation

Oct 3 Carlisle Companies Inc

* Star aviation will operate as part of Carlisle Interconnect Technologies

* Carlisle companies acquires Star Aviation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

