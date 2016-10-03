BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate announces c$277.4 million of property acquisitions

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces c$277.4 million of property acquisitions, the commencement of a 330,000 square foot development project and a c$125 million equity financing
* Entered into an agreement to sell to a Syndicate of Underwriters led by BMO NESBITT Burns Inc and RBC Dominion
* Intends to use proceeds from financing to fund acquisitions , Vancouver Development, to fund new acquisitions
* Agreement to sell on a bought deal basis 23.4 million trust units at a price of c$5.35 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
