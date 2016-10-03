BRIEF-Medifast announces appointment of Daniel Chard as CEO

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Medifast Inc
* Chard succeeds michael macdonald, who will stay with medifast in role of executive chairman of board
* Chard has been appointed as a member of medifast's board of directors, effective today, bringing size of board to 10 members
* Medifast, inc. Announces appointment of direct selling industry veteran daniel r. Chard as chief executive officer
* Says expects to meet or exceed q3 guidance for revenue from continuing operations in range of approximately $64.0 million to $67.0 million
* Expects to meet or exceed q3 guidance for earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in range of $0.43 to $0.46 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
