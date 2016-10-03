版本:
BRIEF-Taro appoints new chief financial officer

Oct 3 Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Taro appoints new chief financial officer

* Appointment of Mariano Balaguer as vice president, CFO and chief accounting officer, effective today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

