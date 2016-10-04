BRIEF-MDA announces board and senior executive appointments to enable US access plan implementation

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 (Reuters) -
* MDA announces board and senior executive appointments to enable US access plan implementation
* Macdonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd - Says William D. Mccombe has been appointed senior vice president, chief financial officer
* Macdonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd - Says remains on track to receive its required security clearances in Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.