BRIEF-China Keli qtrly total rises 6.7 pct to $3.6 mln

* Qtrly basic and diluted loss per share ("eps") were -$0.008 in q1 2017, compared with -$0.003 in q1 2016.

* Announces Q1 2017 results with quarterly year-over-year revenue up by 6.7% with loss recorded

* Qtrly total revenue was $3.6 million, an increase of 6.7% over q1 2016