公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二

BRIEF-Hcp announces pricing of debt financing by Quality Care Properties

Oct 3 HCP Inc

* Announces pricing of debt financing by Quality Care Properties in connection with planned spin-off

* Its unit quality care properties priced offering of $750 million in aggregate principal amount of 8.125% senior secured second lien notes due 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

