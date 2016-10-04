版本:
BRIEF-Lowell Copper, Gold Mountain Mining, Anthem United provide update on concurrent financing in connection with proposed business combination

Oct 3 Anthem United Inc

* Lowell Copper, Gold Mountain Mining And Anthem United provide update on concurrent financing in connection with proposed business combination

* Says parties have agreed to increase private placement financing to create JDL Gold Corp to approximately C$60.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

