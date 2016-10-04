版本:
BRIEF-Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation announces planned refinancing of Atlantic Aviation credit facilities

Oct 3 (Reuters) -

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation announces planned refinancing of Atlantic Aviation credit facilities

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corp - New five-year credit agreement is expected to consist of a $400 million term loan, all of which is to be drawn at closing, and an up to $350 million revolving credit facility

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation - Implementation of new credit facility could generate as much as about $12.0 million per year in interest savings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

