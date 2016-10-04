BRIEF-Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation announces planned refinancing of Atlantic Aviation credit facilities

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 (Reuters) -
* Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation announces planned refinancing of Atlantic Aviation credit facilities
* Macquarie Infrastructure Corp - New five-year credit agreement is expected to consist of a $400 million term loan, all of which is to be drawn at closing, and an up to $350 million revolving credit facility
* Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation - Implementation of new credit facility could generate as much as about $12.0 million per year in interest savings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
