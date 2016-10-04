版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 14:21 BJT

BRIEF-Belden announces Eur200 mln private offering of subordinated notes

Oct 4 Belden Inc :

* Belden announces eur200 million private offering of senior subordinated notes

* Intends to offer eur200 million in aggregate principal amount of senior subordinated notes due 2026

* Intends to use net proceeds of notes offering and cash on hand to repay in full and terminate its term loan credit agreement. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

