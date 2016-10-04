版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 18:32 BJT

BRIEF-Autocanada announces the acquisition of Wellington Motors

Oct 4 Autocanada Inc

* Autocanada will purchase dealership lands and 40,793 square foot facility with a 12 car showroom and 16 service bays

* Autocanada Inc. announces the acquisition of Wellington Motors Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐