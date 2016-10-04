版本:
BRIEF-Akamai acquires Soha Systems

Oct 4 Akamai Technologies Inc

* Akamai acquires Soha Systems

* Acquisition is not material to Akamai's financials.

* Deal in an all cash transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

