BRIEF-Penn West announces new Chief Executive Officer

Oct 4 Penn West Petroleum Ltd

* Penn West announces new Chief Executive Officer, David French, to succeed Dave Roberts

* French will be joining as President and CEO and will join board of directors with effect from October 24, 2016

* French most recently served as President and CEO Of Bankers Petroleum Ltd

* Roberts will continue to lead Penn West in October Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

