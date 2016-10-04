BRIEF-Penn West announces new Chief Executive Officer

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Penn West Petroleum Ltd
* Penn West announces new Chief Executive Officer, David French, to succeed Dave Roberts
* French will be joining as President and CEO and will join board of directors with effect from October 24, 2016
* French most recently served as President and CEO Of Bankers Petroleum Ltd
* Roberts will continue to lead Penn West in October Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
