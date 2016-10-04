BRIEF-Ashford trust announces sale of springhill suites gaithersburg & redemption of OP units

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc :
* Consideration received from sale was combination of cash and about 2 million class B common units of co's operating partnership
* Ashford Trust announces sale of springhill suites gaithersburg & redemption of op units
* Closed on sale of 162-room springhill suites gaithersburg in gaithersburg, MD for approximately $13.2 million
* Company also paid off approximately $10.4 million of debt associated with property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.