版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 19:13 BJT

BRIEF-Ashford trust announces sale of springhill suites gaithersburg & redemption of OP units

Oct 4 Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc :

* Consideration received from sale was combination of cash and about 2 million class B common units of co's operating partnership

* Ashford Trust announces sale of springhill suites gaithersburg & redemption of op units

* Closed on sale of 162-room springhill suites gaithersburg in gaithersburg, MD for approximately $13.2 million

* Company also paid off approximately $10.4 million of debt associated with property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐