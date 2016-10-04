BRIEF-Ashford trust announces sale of springhill suites gaithersburg & redemption of OP units

Oct 4 Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc :

* Consideration received from sale was combination of cash and about 2 million class B common units of co's operating partnership

* Ashford Trust announces sale of springhill suites gaithersburg & redemption of op units

* Closed on sale of 162-room springhill suites gaithersburg in gaithersburg, MD for approximately $13.2 million

* Company also paid off approximately $10.4 million of debt associated with property