版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 19:12 BJT

BRIEF-Zomedica appoints two animal health veterans to board of directors

Oct 4 Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp :

* Zomedica appoints two animal health veterans to board of directors

* Appointments expand board to eight directors, five of whom are independent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐