BRIEF-Theratechnologies announces financial results for third quarter of 2016

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Theratechnologies Inc :
* Theratechnologies announces financial results for third quarter of 2016
* Q3 earnings per share c$0.01
* Qtrly revenue was $8.9 million compared to $9.2 million
* Q3 sales c$8.925 million
* For twelve months ending November 30, 2016, continue to expect that net sales of egrifta to be in range of $36 million to $37 million
* Expectations for adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2016 are still in range of $5 million to $6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
