BRIEF-Theratechnologies announces financial results for third quarter of 2016

Oct 4 Theratechnologies Inc :

* Theratechnologies announces financial results for third quarter of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.01

* Qtrly revenue was $8.9 million compared to $9.2 million

* Q3 sales c$8.925 million

* For twelve months ending November 30, 2016, continue to expect that net sales of egrifta to be in range of $36 million to $37 million

* Expectations for adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2016 are still in range of $5 million to $6 million